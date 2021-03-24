UrduPoint.com
Nawab Of Junagadh Meets Ambassador Of Morocco

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 09:23 PM

Nawab of Junagadh Nawab Muhammad Jahangir Khanji and Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali (Dewan of Junagadh State) met Ambassador of Morocco to Pakistan Muhammad Karmoune and briefed him about the matters relating to Junagadh State

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Nawab of Junagadh Nawab Muhammad Jahangir Khanji and Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali (Dewan of Junagadh State) met Ambassador of Morocco to Pakistan Muhammad Karmoune and briefed him about the matters relating to Junagadh State.

They also discussed the historical perspective of the issue of Junagadh State and importance of its resolution.

The legal dimension of the dispute was also discussed. In addition, they conversed about the possible role of international community for resolution of this long outstanding issue.

Some reports on the issue of Junagadh State including a policy brief were also presented to the Moroccan envoy.

