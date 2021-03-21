UrduPoint.com
Nawab Of Junagadh Meets Ambassador Of Palestine

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 12:09 AM

In continuity of efforts to highlight the case of Junagadh State, Nawab of Junagadh Muhammad Jahangir Khanji and Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali (Dewan of Junagadh) met Ambassador of Palestine to Pakistan Ahmed Rabai

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :In continuity of efforts to highlight the case of Junagadh State, Nawab of Junagadh Muhammad Jahangir Khanji and Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali (Dewan of Junagadh) met Ambassador of Palestine to Pakistan Ahmed Rabai.

The Palestinian delegation was briefed about the accession of Junagadh State to Pakistan and the Indian occupation later on in 1947.

The legal aspects of the issue were also discussed as per cannons of international law. Furthermore, the importance of the resolution of the issue for sustainable peace in South Asia was also highlighted.

The delegation was presented with the recent reports published on the history and issue of Junagadh State.

