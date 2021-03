Nawab of Junagadh meets EU envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Nawab of Junagadh State Muhammad Jahangir Khanji and Dewan of the State Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali Monday met with European Union ambassador to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara here.

They deliberated on the matters related to Junagadh State and discussed the way forward on issues of the State.