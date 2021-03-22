UrduPoint.com
Nawab Of Junagadh Meets Italian Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 08:28 PM

In continuity of efforts to highlight the case of Junagadh State, Nawab of Junagadh Muhammad Jahangir Khanji and Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali (Dewan of Junagadh) met Ambassador of Italy to Pakistan Mr. Andreas Ferrarese

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :In continuity of efforts to highlight the case of Junagadh State, Nawab of Junagadh Muhammad Jahangir Khanji and Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali (Dewan of Junagadh) met Ambassador of Italy to Pakistan Mr. Andreas Ferrarese.

The Italian Ambassador was briefed about the accession of Junagadh State to Pakistan and the Indian occupation later on in 1947. The legal aspects of the issue were also discussed as per cannons of international law.

Furthermore, the importance of the resolution of the issue for sustainable peace in South Asia was also highlighted.

