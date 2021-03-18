Nawab of Junagadh meets Norwegian ambassador to highlight Junagadh State case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :To highlight the case of Junagadh State, Nawab of Junagadh Muhammad Jahangir Khanji and Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali (Dewan of Junagadh State) Thursday met Ambassador of Norway to Pakistan Kjell Gunner Eriksen.

They discussed matters related to the issue of Junagadh State and briefed the Norwegian ambassador about history of accession of Junagadh State to Pakistan.

They also shed light upon the Indian illegal occupation of Junagadh State and status of the issue at the international level.

In addition, they discussed about the role of international community for resolution of Junagadh issue.

Recently published reports on the issue of Junagadh State including a policy brief were also presented to the Norwegian envoy.