UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nawab Of Junagadh Meets Norwegian Ambassador To Highlight Junagadh State Case

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

Nawab of Junagadh meets Norwegian ambassador to highlight Junagadh State case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :To highlight the case of Junagadh State, Nawab of Junagadh Muhammad Jahangir Khanji and Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali (Dewan of Junagadh State) Thursday met Ambassador of Norway to Pakistan Kjell Gunner Eriksen.

They discussed matters related to the issue of Junagadh State and briefed the Norwegian ambassador about history of accession of Junagadh State to Pakistan.

They also shed light upon the Indian illegal occupation of Junagadh State and status of the issue at the international level.

In addition, they discussed about the role of international community for resolution of Junagadh issue.

Recently published reports on the issue of Junagadh State including a policy brief were also presented to the Norwegian envoy.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution Norway Sultan Ahmed

Recent Stories

UAE participates in virtual Annual Safety Conferen ..

25 minutes ago

Covid-19 vaccination continues on the second day a ..

31 minutes ago

Islamabad police recover looted items worth Rs. 19 ..

51 minutes ago

Former Wimbledon champion Bartoli visits Dubai Spo ..

55 minutes ago

NYU Abu Dhabi Art Gallery launches new public prog ..

55 minutes ago

Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve to host 50k ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.