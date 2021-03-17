UrduPoint.com
Nawab Of Junagadh Meets Portuguese Ambassador

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Nawab of Junagadh Muhammad Jahangir Khanji and Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali (Dewan of Junagadh State) met Ambassador of Portugal to Pakistan Mr. Paulo Neves Pocinho and discussed the matters relating to Junagadh State, in the campaign to highlight the case of Junagadh.

They briefed the delegation about the history of the issue of Junagadh State since partition of Indo-Pak Sub-Continent.

In addition, Indian occupation on the State of Junagadh was also discussed.

Nawab of Junagadh also shared the atrocities perpetrated by Indian occupying forces in occupied State of Junagadh.

Current situation of the case at international level were also conversed.

A policy brief on Junagadh State and other related reports were also shared with the Portuguese envoy.

