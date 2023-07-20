Open Menu

Nawab Of Junagarh Muhammad Jahangir Khanji Passes Away

Faizan Hashmi Published July 20, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Nawab of Junagarh Muhammad Jahangir Khanji passes away

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Nawab of Junagarh, Muhammad Jahangir Khanji passed away in Karachi on Thursday, confirmed his spokesperson.

Khanji was admitted to a private hospital after being diagnosed with cancer where he breathed his last.

The funeral prayer of the Nawab will be offered on Friday (tomorrow) at Junagadh House Karachi after Namaz e Juma. The deceased has left his mother, widow, and two children to mourn his death.

Political and social figures have expressed deep grief over the sad departure of Nawab of Junagadh. The Nawab dedicated his entire life to the independence of the Junagadh state and continued his struggle till the last breath of his life.

The death of Nawab Muhammad Jahangir is a great loss to the country and his family.

Nawab of Junagarh or Junagarh refers to the now defunct ex-lineage of rulers of the princely Junagarh State in British Raj, nowadays Junagarh district in the state of Gujarat in India.

It must be noted that Junagarh was a princely state and at the time of partition over 550 states were given the choice to join either Pakistan or India. The Nawab of Junagarh decided to join Pakistan.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Independence Namaz Cancer Prayer Family Sad

Recent Stories

Shakira in legal trouble for alleged income tax fr ..

Shakira in legal trouble for alleged income tax fraud

16 minutes ago
 US Announces Over $380Mln in Additional Humanitari ..

US Announces Over $380Mln in Additional Humanitarian Aid for Africa - Blinken

5 minutes ago
 Kabul Expo attracts over 600 investors from region ..

Kabul Expo attracts over 600 investors from region, including Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 87 Muharram processions most sensitive; Addl. IGP ..

87 Muharram processions most sensitive; Addl. IGP Karachi

5 minutes ago
 Iraq expels Sweden envoy as Koran stomped in Stock ..

Iraq expels Sweden envoy as Koran stomped in Stockholm

5 minutes ago
 Cerebras and G42 unveil world’s largest supercom ..

Cerebras and G42 unveil world’s largest supercomputer for AI training

35 minutes ago
UAE-Türkiye Business Council holds its first meet ..

UAE-Türkiye Business Council holds its first meeting post-restructuring

35 minutes ago
 Dubai Foundation for Women and Children organises ..

Dubai Foundation for Women and Children organises meeting for external clients

36 minutes ago
 Fourth edition of joint awareness campaign for sec ..

Fourth edition of joint awareness campaign for security and safety at gas statio ..

1 hour ago
 Tarar warns Imran Khan of 14-Year jail term if fou ..

Tarar warns Imran Khan of 14-Year jail term if found guilty in Cypher case

1 hour ago
 NICF model innovations, solutions to support clima ..

NICF model innovations, solutions to support climate resilient agriculture under ..

42 minutes ago
 PSX gains 303.20 points

PSX gains 303.20 points

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan