UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nawab Raisani, Eight Others Indicted In Million Of Rupees Corruption Case

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

Nawab Raisani, eight others indicted in million of rupees corruption case

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Accountability Court (AC) Quetta on Thursday indicted eight accused including former Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Aslam Riasani in a case of irreparable damage to national exchequer by illegally obtaining millions of rupees in damages.

                    Illegal action of the accused had caused a loss of Rs. 817 million to the national exchequer, said NAB press release issued here.

           Accountability Court Quetta Judge Allah Dad Roashan have heard the case while Rashid Zaib Golara appeared on behalf of NAB Balochistan.

All accused including Nawab Raisani were in attendance during the hearing of the case.

          Former Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Muhammad Aslam Khan Raisani was accused of allegedly abusing his powers and illegally obtaining 817 million for his family.

NAB Balochistan had completed the investigation against eight accused including the former Chief Minister of Balochistan and filed the reference in the accountability court after the approval of Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal.

Related Topics

Hearing Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta National Accountability Bureau Rashid Family All Million Court Justice Javed Iqbal

Recent Stories

Dubai Tourism launches vaccination campaign for em ..

33 minutes ago

UAE, Republic of Korea enhance strategic cooperati ..

48 minutes ago

UAE, France discuss ways to promote strategic ties

48 minutes ago

Karachi Arts Council is all set to host the 2nd Wo ..

2 hours ago

EU, UAE hold 2nd Senior Officials Meeting to launc ..

2 hours ago

Farm Advisory Training Workshop on â€œMilk Marketi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.