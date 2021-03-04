Nawab Raisani, eight others indicted in million of rupees corruption case

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Accountability Court (AC) Quetta on Thursday indicted eight accused including former Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Aslam Riasani in a case of irreparable damage to national exchequer by illegally obtaining millions of rupees in damages.

Illegal action of the accused had caused a loss of Rs. 817 million to the national exchequer, said NAB press release issued here.

Accountability Court Quetta Judge Allah Dad Roashan have heard the case while Rashid Zaib Golara appeared on behalf of NAB Balochistan.

All accused including Nawab Raisani were in attendance during the hearing of the case.

Former Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Muhammad Aslam Khan Raisani was accused of allegedly abusing his powers and illegally obtaining 817 million for his family.

NAB Balochistan had completed the investigation against eight accused including the former Chief Minister of Balochistan and filed the reference in the accountability court after the approval of Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal.