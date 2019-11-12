UrduPoint.com
Nawab Riaz Qureshi, Cousin Of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Laid To Rest

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 06:23 PM

Nawab Riaz Qureshi, cousin of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi laid to rest

Namaz-e-Janaza of Nawab Riaz Hussain Qureshi, cousin of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and son of former chief minister Punjab Nawab Sadiq Qureshi, was performed at his residence, here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Namaz-e-Janaza of Nawab Riaz Hussain Qureshi, cousin of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and son of former chief minister Punjab Nawab Sadiq Qureshi, was performed at his residence, here on Tuesday.

Hundreds of people from different walks of life participated in the funeral prayers, led by Allama Alamdar led the funeral prayers.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jehangir Khan Tareen, Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Javed Hashmi and many other politicians also attended the last rituals.

Late Nawab Riaz Hussain Qureshi was around 60 years old. He was the younger brother of Nawab Ashique Hussain Qureshi, who passed away a few days ago. The deceased was suffering from cancer.

He was burried in the premises of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya shrine.

