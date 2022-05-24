UrduPoint.com

Nawab Sadiq Commemorated On His 56th Death Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2022

Nawab Sadiq commemorated on his 56th death anniversary

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :An event organized in connection with the 56th death anniversary of Nawab Sadiq Muhammad Khan here on Tuesday highlighted his services for Pakistan.

The event was held at Sadiq Public school where teachers and students highlighted various aspects of Nawab's life.

His contribution in the establishment and stability of Pakistan together with his services in various sectors including social justice, education, health and social welfare were duly recognized and highlighted through a documentary on his life.

A number of students and teachers including Abdul Moaz, Dua Zainab, Nigah Fatima, Al-Sudais, and Prof. Muhammad Noman Farooqi paid respect to late Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi - the founder of Sadiq Public School.

