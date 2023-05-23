Nawab Sadiq termed benefactor of Pakistan on his 57th death anniversary

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :A seminar was organized on the occasion of the 57th death anniversary of Nawab of Bahawalpur Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi V at the Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

Speaking on the occasion, the speakers said that living nations always remember their famous people and make their golden achievements a beacon of light. Nations that forget their heroes never succeed.

Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi is a benefactor of Pakistan who played a significant role in the establishment and stability of the nascent state of Khudadad Pakistan.

He was a far-sighted ruler and the development and performance of Bahawalpur State in the social, economic, and educational fields is proof of this. Similarly, his actions in public welfare works are still highly exemplary.

The purpose of organizing a function in Jamia Islamia every year in memory of Nawab Sahib is to inform our young generation about the achievements of this great leader of the Nation of islam.

Prof. Dr. Javed Hassan Chandio, Dean Faculty of Arts and Languages, Dr. Allama Muhammad Tahir, Professor Government S.E College Bahawalpur, Prof. Dr. Aftab Hussain Gilani Chairman Department of Pakistan Studies, Prof. Dr. Akbar Malik, Former Chairman Department of Pakistan Studies, Dr. Ismat Durrani Faculty Member Department of Persian and Muhammad Nauman Farooqui addressed on this occasion.

The speakers said Nawab Sadiq's mission was of patronizing the subcontinent's schools and book friendships.

His great achievement is the establishment of libraries, universities, colleges, schools, and madrasahs across the state of Bahawalpur.

Khazinta-ul-Kitab was a treasure trove of rare books.

The official press was not only established but also modernized with electric motors.

Education in the state was free and patronized by scholars. All India Mushairas were organized regularly.

To ensure the provision of education, health, justice, and employment to the subjects, these issues received the personal attention of the Nawab. Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, and other leaders of the Muslim League had exemplary ceremonies of Nawab Sahib and all the struggles of the Pakistan Movement received moral and financial support from Nawab Sahib.

The best way to remember and pay tribute to the great personality of Nawab Sahib is that our teachers and students should be fully focused on teaching and the character-building and moral training of the young generation should also be taken into consideration to create a cradle of knowledge and literature according to the great scientific and cultural traditions.

Prof. Dr. Rozina Anjum Naqvi, Department of Iqbal, Prof. Dr. Musrat Wajid, Department of Persian, Dr. Rafiq Salam Chairman, Department of Iqbaliyat, Dr. Muhammad Asghar Sial Department of Iqbaliyat, Farjad Faiz Lecturer Department of Fine Arts, Dr. Riaz Hussain Department of English and Fatima Muzahir Deputy Registrar Public Affairs were present on this occasion.