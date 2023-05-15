The 57th death anniversary of the last ruler of Bahawalpur State Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi V (the fifth) will be observed on May 24. Quran Khwani would be held at various places in the Bahawalpur division for the departed soul.

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :The 57th death anniversary of the last ruler of Bahawalpur State Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi V (the fifth) will be observed on May 24. Quran Khwani would be held at various places in the Bahawalpur division for the departed soul.

The main event would be held at Sadiq Garh Palace. An exhibition of photographs and books will also be held at Central library Bahawalpur in this connection.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa announced a local holiday within the revenue limits of Bahawalpur District in connection with the death anniversary, said a notification issued on Monday.