BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The enduring legacy of Nawab of Bahawalpur Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi V in establishing and stabilizing Pakistan was highlighted during a special event organized by the Bahawalpur Museum.

His contributions to Islamic unity, adherence to Islamic principles, and promotion of social and cultural values continue to serve as guiding lights for the region. During the inauguration of an exclusive exhibition titled "Riyasat Ki Kahani - In the Words of Pictures", Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Professor Dr. Muhammad Kamran, paid tribute to Nawab’s remarkable impact. The event coincided with the 59th death anniversary of Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi V and featured a display of objects and photographs used by the Nawab, shedding light on his rule and legacy.

Professor Dr. Kamran emphasized that this thoughtfully curated photo exhibition systematically portrays the history and achievements of the Nawab’s era. He praised the efforts led by Museum Director Muhammad Zubair Rabbani, noting that the exhibition covers all aspects of the state period, especially highlighting the life and legacy of Bahawalpur’s last ruler.

On this occasion, the Museum Director presented the Vice Chancellor with an Ajrak and a commemorative souvenir as marks of respect and appreciation.

Muhammad Zubair Rabbani highlighted that remembering benefactors like the Nawab and following their welfare initiatives are essential for the progress and unity of nations.

The exhibition aims to make vital historical artifacts accessible to the public and research communities alike, emphasizing the rich heritage of Bahawalpur. The museum’s initiative is part of its ongoing efforts to celebrate the region’s history through various activities—including indoor and outdoor exhibitions, art camps, and educational programs—especially on anniversaries. These endeavors aim to illuminate the democratic vision and leadership qualities of Nawab Sir Sadiq Khan Abbasi V for audiences of all backgrounds.

The event was attended by members of the Abbasi family, scholars, doctors, teachers, students from departments such as History, Pakistan Studies, Law, Social Sciences, and representatives of civil society. Participants expressed their appreciation for the museum’s efforts to preserve and showcase the historical objects and photographs, ensuring the Nawab’s legacy continues to inspire future generations.