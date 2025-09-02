Nawab Sanaullah expresses sorrow on tragic accident of Pak Army helicopter in Baltistan

Pakistan People’s Party central leader and former Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic accident that befell a Pakistan Army helicopter in the Baltistan area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Pakistan People’s Party central leader and former Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic accident that befell a Pakistan Army helicopter in the Baltistan area.

In his statement issued here, he prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the martyrs on the martyrdom of two Pakistan Army Majors and other personnel in the incident.

Zehri said that the Pakistan Armed Forces have always never hesitated to sacrifice their lives while ensuring the security, stability and dealing with natural disasters of the country.

He said that this incident that took place in Baltistan is extremely tragic, and the entire nation shares this grief with the families of the martyrs.

He said that the training exercises of the Pakistan Army are an integral part of the country's defense system, the aim of which is to prepare young officers and soldiers to respond quickly in emergency situations.

Zehri said that the officers and personnel who were martyred in this accident that occurred during these exercises were the brave sons of the nation 1who sacrificed their lives while performing their duty.

He said that the Pakistani Armed Forces not only fight the enemy on the borders but also always remain at the forefront in natural disasters, earthquakes, floods and other unexpected situations, their services are unforgettable and the entire nation is proud of these sons.