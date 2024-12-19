Nawab Shahzain Bugti advocates for enhanced Punjab-Balochistan cooperation in livestock development

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Nawab Shahzain Bugti, former Federal Minister on Thursday emphasized the need for improved cooperation between Punjab and Balochistan in the realm of livestock development.

Bugti expressed these views during his visit to the Barani Livestock Production Research Institute in Khairi Murat, Attock.

The former minister was welcomed by Dr. Murtaza Ali Tipu, Director of the institute, who briefed him on the institute's objectives and research activities. Discussions centered around local livestock breeds, highlighting the significance of livestock in the Potohar region, where farming is challenging due to natural vegetation.

Bugti showed particular interest in the Dhanni cattle breed and expressed his desire to establish a Dhanni cattle farm, aiming to enhance local livestock breeds.

He toured the institute's facilities, including cattle, camel, and sheep/goat sections, appreciating the ongoing research and admiring the local breeds.

Dr. Tipu presented Bugti with a commemorative shield on behalf of the institute, marking the occasion.