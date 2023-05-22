Nawab Wassan congratulates LG representatives on oath taking ceremony

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ):Special Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister, Nawab Khan Wassan on Monday congratulated newly elected representatives of local government (LG) on their oath-taking ceremony.

He said LG representatives would work for their constituencies beyond politics.

He hoped that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would soon hand over powers to the elected representatives after completing the LG elections.