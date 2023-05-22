UrduPoint.com

Nawab Wassan Congratulates LG Representatives On Oath Taking Ceremony

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2023 | 08:36 PM

Special Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister, Nawab Khan Wassan on Monday congratulated newly elected representatives of local government (LG) on their oath-taking ceremony

He said LG representatives would work for their constituencies beyond politics.

He hoped that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would soon hand over powers to the elected representatives after completing the LG elections.

