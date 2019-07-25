UrduPoint.com
Nawab Wassan Vows To Provide Cheap Houses To Poor People

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 06:48 PM

Nawab Wassan vows to provide cheap houses to poor people

Special Assistant to CM Sindh, Nawab Ali Wassan has directed to concerned NGO to immediately complete remaining work in Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Housing Scheme

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to CM Sindh, Nawab Ali Wassan has directed to concerned NGO to immediately complete remaining work in Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Housing Scheme.

This, he said while presiding over a meeting here in his office regarding development work in Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Housing Scheme, said a statement on Thursday.

Director Syed Sabir Ali Shah, Assistant Director Admn Rasheed Malik Wassan and other officers also attended the meeting.

In the meeting overall progress was discussed and monitored in detail and asked the relevant quarters to complete the work.

Special Assistant to CM Sindh, Nawab Wassan said that it was our basic responsibility to provide relief to people and Benazir Bhutto Housing Scheme was part of it.

The purpose of these housing schemes was to provide cheap houses to the poor people of Sindh.

