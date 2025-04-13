Nawabshah Endures Hottest April Temperature
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2025 | 07:00 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Nawabshah on Sunday baked at the 47 Celsius.
The extreme heat has caused water levels in canals to drop significantly, resulting in a severe shortage for both drinking and agricultural use.
The sweltering conditions forced people to rush to cold drink outlets and ice cream parlors in search of relief. Meanwhile, doctors have advised the public to increase water intake and stay indoors during peak hours to avoid heatstroke.
Doctors have also advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel under the open sky and take all possible precautions during this intense heatwave.
rzq-nsm
Recent Stories
Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking political solution via dialogue, re ..
Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team
UAE athletes dominate in opening day of Abu Dhabi Beach Wrestling Championship
Thirty-eighth Unified GCC Traffic Week kicks off in Kuwait
UAE champions raise their tally to 10 medals at Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu T ..
Dubai Police to launch first-ever International K9 Show
Dubai AI Week to welcome industry leaders, experts, officials from over 100 coun ..
Updated Conference in Nephrology discusses AI's role in improving nephrology ser ..
First UAE-Morocco Business Council convenes in Sharjah
UAE among best countries in quality of healthcare according to international ran ..
Maktoum bin Mohammed: Dubai FinTech Summit reflects Mohammed bin Rashid’s visi ..
Road fatalities in Dubai down from 21.7 per 100,000 people in 2007 to 1.8 in 202 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nawabshah endures hottest April temperature5 minutes ago
-
Injured Qari of Pishtakhara firing succumbs to injuries5 minutes ago
-
PCP farewells two specialists for for overseas assignments15 minutes ago
-
Boy drowns in Kohat pond15 minutes ago
-
Avari's GM vows use of modern technology to enhance hotel guest experience15 minutes ago
-
7 more arrested as crackdown against drugs suppliers continues24 minutes ago
-
Bani Police bust 2-member street criminals’ gang24 minutes ago
-
Joint efforts urged to combat infant mortality24 minutes ago
-
Avari's GM vows use of modern technology to enhance hotel guest experience25 minutes ago
-
Azma expresses grief over comedian Javed Kodu's death34 minutes ago
-
Mustafa Kamal urges parents to get children immunized in anti-polio campaign beginning from April 2135 minutes ago
-
3-member Koma gang arrested after crossfire with Ratta Amral Police35 minutes ago