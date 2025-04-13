Open Menu

Nawabshah Endures Hottest April Temperature

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Nawabshah endures hottest April temperature

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Nawabshah on Sunday baked at the 47 Celsius.

The extreme heat has caused water levels in canals to drop significantly, resulting in a severe shortage for both drinking and agricultural use.

The sweltering conditions forced people to rush to cold drink outlets and ice cream parlors in search of relief. Meanwhile, doctors have advised the public to increase water intake and stay indoors during peak hours to avoid heatstroke.

Doctors have also advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel under the open sky and take all possible precautions during this intense heatwave.

