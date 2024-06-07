Nawabshah Lashed With Second Spell Of Thunderstorm
Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2024 | 09:02 PM
Nawabshah and its suburbs were lashed with second spell of dust and thunderstorm followed by rain
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Nawabshah and its suburbs were lashed with second spell of dust and thunderstorm followed by rain.
The power supply to major parts of the district was disrupted on Thursday was still not restored since lapse of 24 hours.
During windstorm large number of signboards were flown off while score of solar panels installed at roof tops were also damaged.
APP/rzq /mwq
Recent Stories
China, Pakistan agree to upgrade CPEC, advance development in second phase
Gwadar economic zone offers unique opportunities for Chinese investors: Secretar ..
FPCCI proposes to establish real estate regulatory authority
Collective efforts with Agha Khan Foundation to promote welfare projects in KP: ..
Extension of Dept of Operative Dentistry inaugurated at KTH
2 men kidnapped for ransom recovered, 7 accused held
ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases till June 12
Measles outbreak worsens in Punjab, 3 more children die in Multan
Babar admits USA outsmart Pakistan in all departments
Navigating skies: new horizons for Pakistan-China cooperation
BYD says to build second EU factory despite EV slowdown
No violence to be allowed under guise of protest: Balochistan CM
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gwadar economic zone offers unique opportunities for Chinese investors: Secretary3 minutes ago
-
Collective efforts with Agha Khan Foundation to promote welfare projects in KP: Governor3 minutes ago
-
Extension of Dept of Operative Dentistry inaugurated at KTH16 minutes ago
-
2 men kidnapped for ransom recovered, 7 accused held16 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases till June 1216 minutes ago
-
No violence to be allowed under guise of protest: Balochistan CM5 minutes ago
-
Chief Commissioner visits ICT admin offices5 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt to audit district health authorities5 minutes ago
-
Premier Li hosts luncheon in honour of PM Shehbaz4 minutes ago
-
Secretary SHC&ME pays visit to Children Complex to review renovation4 minutes ago
-
ICRC organises Art Competition at Peshawar varsity4 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM orders engaging renowned international companies to complete RUDA projects44 minutes ago