Nawabshah lashed with second spell of thunderstorm

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Nawabshah and its suburbs were lashed with second spell of dust and thunderstorm followed by rain.

The power supply to major parts of the district was disrupted on Thursday was still not restored since lapse of 24 hours.

During windstorm large number of signboards were flown off while score of solar panels installed at roof tops were also damaged.

