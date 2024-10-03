Open Menu

Nawabshah Medical University Students Visit NDF Rehabilitation Center

Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2024 | 08:02 PM

Nawabshah Medical University students visit NDF Rehabilitation Center

The students of People's Medical University of Health Sciences for Women visited the NDF Rehabilitation Center for children with intellectual Disabilities in Nawabshah under the leadership of Associate Professor Dr. Saifullah Maher

The delegation spent a good time with the children with disabilities while visiting various departments of physiotherapy, speech therapy, Psychotherapy at the NDF Center funded with collaboration with the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) of the Government of Sindh.

On this occasion, Dr. Saifullah said that physiotherapy and other therapies play a positive role for children with intellectual disabilities, which hopes to restore their mental health and we pay tribute to the NDF and Sindh government for the joint services provided by NDF for the rehabilitation of mentally challenged children by providing all facilities free of cost in the lives of mentally challenged children.

The NDF and (DEPD) are playing an important role for the betterment of our society by bringing about the prosperity which is the best and the good practice. While NDF Physiotherapist Dr. Arshad Ali Jamali briefed about the entire institution and informed the students about the facilities available in the institution.

