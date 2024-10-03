Nawabshah Medical University Students Visit NDF Rehabilitation Center
Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2024 | 08:02 PM
The students of People's Medical University of Health Sciences for Women visited the NDF Rehabilitation Center for children with intellectual Disabilities in Nawabshah under the leadership of Associate Professor Dr. Saifullah Maher
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The students of People's Medical University of Health Sciences for Women visited the NDF Rehabilitation Center for children with intellectual Disabilities in Nawabshah under the leadership of Associate Professor Dr. Saifullah Maher.
The delegation spent a good time with the children with disabilities while visiting various departments of physiotherapy, speech therapy, Psychotherapy at the NDF Center funded with collaboration with the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) of the Government of Sindh.
On this occasion, Dr. Saifullah said that physiotherapy and other therapies play a positive role for children with intellectual disabilities, which hopes to restore their mental health and we pay tribute to the NDF and Sindh government for the joint services provided by NDF for the rehabilitation of mentally challenged children by providing all facilities free of cost in the lives of mentally challenged children.
The NDF and (DEPD) are playing an important role for the betterment of our society by bringing about the prosperity which is the best and the good practice. While NDF Physiotherapist Dr. Arshad Ali Jamali briefed about the entire institution and informed the students about the facilities available in the institution.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz expresses delight over productive discussions with Malaysian PM
ATC maintains non-bailable arrest warrants of Gandapur
2 children killed, 1 girl injured in Mansehra wall collapse
Pakistan, Malaysia business communities sign 4 MoUs to boost trade relations
Malaria outbreaks in Mirpurkhas
Court to indict Azam Swati on Oct 26
CDA chairman wants early launch of integrated solid waste management system
Mohammad Faizan shines with bat and ball on the opening day of President’s Cup
Other provinces should follow Punjab govt to reduce transport fares: Azma Bokhar ..
Lebanon says Israeli fire killed over 40 rescuers, firefighters in 3 days
3 injured in roof collapse in Lahore
Russia drone attack kills three, including child, in northern Ukraine
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM Shehbaz expresses delight over productive discussions with Malaysian PM17 seconds ago
-
ATC maintains non-bailable arrest warrants of Gandapur19 seconds ago
-
2 children killed, 1 girl injured in Mansehra wall collapse21 seconds ago
-
Malaria outbreaks in Mirpurkhas23 seconds ago
-
Court to indict Azam Swati on Oct 266 minutes ago
-
CDA chairman wants early launch of integrated solid waste management system6 minutes ago
-
Other provinces should follow Punjab govt to reduce transport fares: Azma Bokhari6 minutes ago
-
3 injured in roof collapse in Lahore6 minutes ago
-
7 people die, 19 injured in Quetta road mishap12 minutes ago
-
CDA concludes commercial plots' auction, raises Rs 16.64 billion12 minutes ago
-
Incumbent CEC appointed after fulfilling all constitutional, legal requirements: ECP12 minutes ago
-
SC nullifies decision on interpretation of Article 63-A26 minutes ago