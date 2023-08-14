Nawabshah Press club celebrates Independence Day

Nawabshah Press Club celebrated the 76th Independence Day with zeal and enthusiasm and National Flag was hoisted

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Nawabshah Press Club celebrated the 76th Independence Day with zeal and enthusiasm and National Flag was hoisted.

Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch, DC Sheharyar Gul Memon, SSP Mahzor Ali, Mayor Qazi Muhammad Rasheed Bhatti, President Press Club Muhammad Anwar Shaikh, General Secretary Muhammad Ismail Domki and other members hoisted the National flag and cut the cake of Jashn-e-Azadi.

President Press Club and General Secretary welcomed the honourable guests and paid tributes to freedom strugglers, martyrs, Pak Army, Rangers, Police and others.