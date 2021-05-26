UrduPoint.com
Nawabshah, Suburbs Hit By Extremely Hot Weather

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 08:01 PM

Nawabshah, suburbs hit by extremely hot weather

Nawabshah and its suburbs were hit by extremely hot weather when mercury jumped to 47 degrees Celsius, the highest of this season

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Nawabshah and its suburbs were hit by extremely hot weather when mercury jumped to 47 degrees Celsius, the highest of this season.

Citizens were forced to remain indoors during mid-day while ice sellers and cold spots minted money to provide relief to heat hit people. The intermittent power closures play havoc with the people especially children and senior citizens.

More Stories From Pakistan

