Nawabshah, suburbs hit by extremely hot weather

(@FahadShabbir)

Nawabshah and its suburbs were hit by extremely hot weather when mercury jumped to 47 degrees Celsius, the highest of this season

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Nawabshah and its suburbs were hit by extremely hot weather when mercury jumped to 47 degrees Celsius, the highest of this season.

Citizens were forced to remain indoors during mid-day while ice sellers and cold spots minted money to provide relief to heat hit people. The intermittent power closures play havoc with the people especially children and senior citizens.