Nawabshah, Suburbs Hit By Extremely Hot Weather
Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2024 | 06:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Nawabshah and its suburbs experienced extreme hot weather when temperature soared to 45 degrees Celsius on Monday.
The hot winds continued to blow all the day forcing the people to remain indoors. The roads and streets of city gave a deserted look.
The temperature however could not break the record of year 1992 when it was recorded at 47 degrees on the same date.
On the other hand the continued load shedding played havoc with the heat hit people when the ice manufacturers failed to supply frozen ice canes at sale points. In the wake of extreme hot weather the doctors have advised to avoid roaming under open sun and cover the head and face while moving outside while the intake of water shall also be increased.
APP/rzq/mwq
