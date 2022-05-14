UrduPoint.com

Nawabshah Witnesses Hot Day

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :It was an extremely hot day when mercury jumped to 49 degree Celsius on Saturday in Nawabshah and its suburbs.

Soft hot winds continued to blow all day providing little relief to movers under open sky. Ice vendors and cold drink sellers continued to mint money. Routine load shedding left no space for the heat to hit people.

