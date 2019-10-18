UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nawabzada For UNSC To Pressurise India For Plebiscite In Kashmir

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 07:08 PM

Nawabzada for UNSC to pressurise India for plebiscite in Kashmir

PTI MNA Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmad Khan urged the Security Council of the United Nations and the other countries to put pressure on India to hold plebiscite in the occupied Kashmir and stop gross human rights violations there

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :PTI MNA Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmad Khan urged the Security Council of the United Nations and the other countries to put pressure on India to hold plebiscite in the occupied Kashmir and stop gross human rights violations there.

Mere condemnation would not work, he said while talking to journalists at the local press club on Friday.

He strongly condemned Indian forces atrocities in the occupied Kashmir and added that Modi was committing genocide of Kashmiris.

He said that Rescue 1122 and fire brigade services would soon be introduced in Khangarh.

He said that Rs 50 million had been released to Baldia Khangarh for purchase of sucker machine, other machinery and development work. Moreover, he added, many development schemes were in the pipeline, including expansion of main highway.

Related Topics

India Fire Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf United Nations Condemnation Baldia Khangarh Rescue 1122 Million

Recent Stories

Southern Punjab maintain unbeaten record, Khyber P ..

25 minutes ago

Waqar Younis to hold bowlers camp in Lahore over w ..

41 minutes ago

4.2 measured earthquake jolts Mirpur, adjoining ar ..

1 minute ago

Chief Minister Balochistan, ministers condole deat ..

1 minute ago

UK Expects Turkey's Withdrawal From Northern Syria ..

1 minute ago

EU to Discuss Albania's, North Macedonia's Accessi ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.