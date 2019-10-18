Nawabzada for UNSC to pressurise India for plebiscite in Kashmir

PTI MNA Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmad Khan urged the Security Council of the United Nations and the other countries to put pressure on India to hold plebiscite in the occupied Kashmir and stop gross human rights violations there

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) : PTI MNA Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmad Khan urged the Security Council of the United Nations and the other countries to put pressure on India to hold plebiscite in the occupied Kashmir and stop gross human rights violations there.

Mere condemnation would not work, he said while talking to journalists at the local press club on Friday.

He strongly condemned Indian forces atrocities in the occupied Kashmir and added that Modi was committing genocide of Kashmiris.

He said that Rescue 1122 and fire brigade services would soon be introduced in Khangarh.

He said that Rs 50 million had been released to Baldia Khangarh for purchase of sucker machine, other machinery and development work. Moreover, he added, many development schemes were in the pipeline, including expansion of main highway.