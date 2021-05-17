Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Member National Assembly Nawabzada Iftakhar Ahmed Khan Babar on Monday expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Begum Naseem Wali Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Member National Assembly Nawabzada Iftakhar Ahmed Khan Babar on Monday expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Begum Naseem Wali Khan.

In a condolence message, Nawabzada Iftakhar Ahmed Khan Babar sympathized with the bereaved family and prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and grant of courage and fortitude to her family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.