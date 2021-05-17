UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nawabzada Grieved Over Begum Naseem Wali Khan's Demise

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 03:57 PM

Nawabzada grieved over Begum Naseem Wali Khan's demise

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Member National Assembly Nawabzada Iftakhar Ahmed Khan Babar on Monday expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Begum Naseem Wali Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Member National Assembly Nawabzada Iftakhar Ahmed Khan Babar on Monday expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Begum Naseem Wali Khan.

In a condolence message, Nawabzada Iftakhar Ahmed Khan Babar sympathized with the bereaved family and prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and grant of courage and fortitude to her family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Family Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Sad

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s Supreme Committee of Crisis, Disaster ..

37 seconds ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree dissolving a Spe ..

45 seconds ago

RS. 1500 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 86 L ..

12 minutes ago

Catalan separatist parties agree to form new gover ..

10 seconds ago

Graft case for South Africa's Zuma delayed to May ..

11 seconds ago

Disneyland Paris to reopen June 17 as Covid curbs ..

13 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.