Nawabzada Haroon Raisani laid to rest

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Nawabzada Haroon Raisani, the nephew of former chief minister Balochitan Mohammad Aslam Raisani was laid to rest in his ancestral town Kanak on Thursday.

Amid grief and sorrows, the funeral prayer of Nawabzada Haroon Raisani was offered in the Kanak area of Mastung district.

Nawazadar Harron Raisani was killed on Sariab Road on Wednesday night.

Former CM Balochistan Mohammad Aslam Raisani, former senator Nawabzada Haji Lashkari Raisani, Nawabzada Mir Raees Raisani and tribal notables were among the prominent who attended the funeral prayers.