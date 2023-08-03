Nawabzada Haroon Raisani laid to rest in Mastung

MASTUNG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :The funeral prayers of Nawabzada Mir Haroon Raisani, the nephew of Balochistan former chief minister Nawab Aslam Raisani were offered at Kanak Stadium, Mastung on Thursday where hundreds of thousands of people in attendance.

According to the details, Nawabzada Mir Haroon Raisani, Deputy Director of food Department, who was shot dead in a firing incident in the line of duty on Quetta's Sariab Road on Wednesday, was laid to rest in martyr's graveyard at his native hometown.

Former Chief Minister of Balochistan, Chief of Sarawan Nawab Muhammad Aslam Khan Raisani, Nawabzada Haji Mir Lashkari Raisani, Nawabzada Mir Yadgar Raisani Nawabzada Mir Jamal Raisani and other prominent personalities attended the funeral prayers.

A contingent of the Balochistan police also presented guard of honour on the occasion.