Nawabzada Haroon Raisani's Martyrdom Not Tribal Conflict: Spokesperson Sarwan House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2023 | 05:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Spokesperson of Sarwan House on Thursday said that the martyrdom of Nawabzda Haroon Raisani is not some kind of tribal conflict.

"Nawabzada Haroon Raisani was attacked by criminals while he was on official duty," Spokesman said adding that outlaws consider themselves above the law.

The news circulating on social media about the Chief of Sarwan and former Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Aslam Raisani is baseless, it further clarified.

