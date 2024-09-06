Open Menu

Nawabzada Iftikhar Pays Tribute To Martyrs, Veterans On Defence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2024 | 08:20 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Chairman Standing Committee on Civil Aviation, Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmed Khan paid tribute to the immense sacrifices and patriotism of the armed forces for protection of the motherland.

In a statement issued in connection with “Defence Day” on Friday, he said, "September 6 reminds us of the courageous soldiers who wrote a new history of bravery, courage, and determination during the 1965 war." He highlighted that these valiant soldiers thwarted the enemy's advances, ensuring Pakistan's integrity and strengthening national unity.

He further maintained, "The Defence Day serves as a reminder that the secret to Pakistan's development and stability lies in our national resolve and solidarity.

The nation salutes our brave soldiers and martyrs for their sacrifices. The day renew our commitment to doing everything possible for the safety and prosperity of our homeland."

Nawabzada stressed that every Pakistani has a responsibility to understand their duties and serve the country. He concluded by saying that the Pakistani nation will never forget the great services of its armed forces and will always honor their sacrifices.

