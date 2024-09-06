Nawabzada Iftikhar Pays Tribute To Martyrs, Veterans On Defence Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2024 | 08:20 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Chairman Standing Committee on Civil Aviation, Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmed Khan paid tribute to the immense sacrifices and patriotism of the armed forces for protection of the motherland.
In a statement issued in connection with “Defence Day” on Friday, he said, "September 6 reminds us of the courageous soldiers who wrote a new history of bravery, courage, and determination during the 1965 war." He highlighted that these valiant soldiers thwarted the enemy's advances, ensuring Pakistan's integrity and strengthening national unity.
He further maintained, "The Defence Day serves as a reminder that the secret to Pakistan's development and stability lies in our national resolve and solidarity.
The nation salutes our brave soldiers and martyrs for their sacrifices. The day renew our commitment to doing everything possible for the safety and prosperity of our homeland."
Nawabzada stressed that every Pakistani has a responsibility to understand their duties and serve the country. He concluded by saying that the Pakistani nation will never forget the great services of its armed forces and will always honor their sacrifices.
APP/shn/thh
1938 hrs
Recent Stories
Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore
Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today
PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister
Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan
Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup
Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..
Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today
SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mayor organizes women cricket match to mark Defence Day2 minutes ago
-
LESCO holds meeting to improve staff training for public hearings11 minutes ago
-
Balochistan celebrates Defence Day with zeal11 minutes ago
-
Two killed, six injured in Nowshera firing11 minutes ago
-
300 victims of housing societies attend NAB Lahore's DG open court12 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad: Defense Day celebrated with enthusiasm12 minutes ago
-
'Efforts being made to ensure development, prosperity of livestock farms'12 minutes ago
-
CM pays tribute to martyrs on Defense Day21 minutes ago
-
IPP leaders pay homage to martyrs21 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh visits Al-Mustafa Medical Centre to witness cleft lip surgeries21 minutes ago
-
SMIU commemorates Defence Day with national spirit21 minutes ago
-
Aurangzeb meets family of Shaheed L/NK Waqar, pays tribute to martyrs22 minutes ago