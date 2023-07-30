Nawabzada Iftikhar to inaugurate three uplift schemes

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Kashmir and Gilgat Baltistan Nawabzada Iftikhar Ali Khan will inaugurate three uplift projects here Monday (on July 31). The projects include inauguration of the newly established Division Office, Sub Division and Revenue Office of Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) in Khangarh and Wasindaywali, respectively.

According to local people, establishing the MEPCO office was a long standing demand of the people of Khangarh which will help resolve problems of the people locally. The inaugural ceremony will be held at 10 am.