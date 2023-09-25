Nawabzada Nasarullah 20th anniversary on Sep 26

The 20th anniversary of the great politician known as father of democracy, Nawabzada Nasarullah Khan will be marked on September 26 (Tuesday)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2023) :The 20th anniversary of the great politician known as father of democracy, Nawabzada Nasarullah Khan will be marked on September 26 (Tuesday).

Nawabzada Nasarullah's relentless 70-year-long struggle for the supremacy of the constitution, parliament, and democracy remains an enduring legacy.

Distinguished religious scholar Moulana Syed Kafeel Ahmed Shah Bukhari will grace the occasion. He will address the audiences, comprising political and social leaders, along with representatives from various sectors of society.

The 20th-anniversary ceremony is set to take place at 5 pm at Marhaba Marriage Hall in his hometown, Khangarh. Moulana Syed Kafeel Ahmad Shah Bukhari, the grandson of Moulana Shah Ahmad Noorani Bukhari, will deliver an insightful speech, shedding light on the importance of democracy and unity in the nation.

This event stands as a symbol of unity, bringing together leaders from different political parties across Pakistan. Among the notable attendees will be former provincial minister Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmed Khan, the son of the late Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan, along with several other political luminaries of south Punjab.

The public is warmly invited to participate in this commemoration, paying tribute to a man whose unwavering dedication to democracy shaped the course of Pakistan's political history, said Nawabzada Mansoor Ali Khan.

Elaborating the services of the great politicians, Nawabzada Mansoor remarked, the late Nawabzada Nasarullah Khan, was a great statesman, a visionary, and a beacon of hope.

Throughout his illustrious career, he exemplified the values that were the cornerstone of any thriving democracy - integrity, honesty, and unwavering dedication to the service of the people.

One of the most remarkable aspects of Nasarullah Khan's political journey was his ability to transcend political party’s line and forge meaningful connections with politicians from across the spectrum. He was a unifying force in our often-divided political landscape. His popularity was not limited to any particular party or ideology; it transcended all boundaries because he was a man of the people, a man of the nation, Mansoor added.

He firmly believed that the strength of a nation lay in its democratic institutions and the active participation of its citizens.

Throughout his life, Nasarullah Khan championed the cause of justice, equality, and the rights of every citizen. His advocacy for the marginalized and his unwavering dedication to the welfare of the people were the cornerstones of his political philosophy. He was a true servant of the people, and his legacy is a testament to the power of principled leadership, said Mansoor. “He leaves behind a legacy that inspires us to strive for a better, more just, and more democratic society.”

His services for the promotion of democratic norms will be remembered for generations, and his name will forever be etched in the annals of the nation's political history, concluded Mansoor.