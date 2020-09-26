UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nawabzada Nasrullah Being Remembered On His 17th Death Anniversary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 02:11 PM

Nawabzada Nasrullah being remembered on his 17th death anniversary

The 17th death anniversary of Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan, also known as 'Baba-e-Jamhooriat', is being observed on Saturda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :The 17th death anniversary of Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan, also known as 'Baba-e-Jamhooriat', is being observed on Saturday.

Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan spent all his life in fighting against dictators, military as well as civilian, and struggled to strengthen the parliamentary democracy.

Born on November 13, 1916 in Khangarh District in Central Punjab, Nawabzada Nasarullah started his politics in 1930, when Majlis-e-Ahrar-e-Islam was formed by Syed Attaullah Shah Bukhari against British raj.

He was also elected as secretary general of All India Majlis-e-Ahrar-e-Islam in 1945.

He joined the Muslim League in 1947 after the partition.

He won a seat in the 1952 provincial assembly election and in 1962 the National Assembly elections.

In 1964 he supported Madr e Millat Mohtarma Miss Fatima Jinnah sister of founding father Quaid Azam M.

A.Jinnah in the election against president Ayub Khan.

In 1966, he served as President of the All-Pakistan Awami League.

He helped form the opposition alliance Democratic Action Committee to remove military dictator President Ayub Khan from power.

In 1993 He was elected again to the national assembly.

He was also made the chairperson of the Kashmir Committee. Just before his death, he was the Chairman of Alliance for Restoration of Democracy (ARD) working for the restoration of democracy in Pakistan against Gen Pervez Musharraf.

He died on September 26, 2003 after being admitted to hospital in Islamabad, following a heart attack at the age of 85 years old. He is buried in Khangarh District, Muzaffargarh.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan India Attack Islamabad National Assembly Pervez Musharraf Punjab Democracy Provincial Assembly Fatima Jinnah Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan Died Alliance Muzaffargarh Khangarh September November Dictator Muslim All From Opposition

Recent Stories

Talal Chaudhary admitted to National Hospital afte ..

14 minutes ago

Irfan achieves his 35th Guinness World Record

2 minutes ago

Lebanon's Prime Minister-Designate Announces Resig ..

2 minutes ago

World Pharmacist Day celebrated

2 minutes ago

Cricket without fans is incomplete but blessing in ..

35 minutes ago

60th death anniversary of I. I. Chundrigar was obs ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.