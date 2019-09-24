(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :The 16th death anniversary of politician and poet Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan who died on 27 Sept 2003 would be observed on Sept 26 here.

Family sources said a grand prayer ceremony would be held after Asar prayers at the residence of MPA Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmad Khan (son). Prayer ceremonies would also be arranged in Saudi Arabia, Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Multan.

Nawabzada Nusrullah was a consistent voice of dissent and he waged struggle against authoritarian governments throughout his life.

He was born in 1933 in Khangarh, district Muzaffargarh in southern Punjab. He was elected the secretary general of All India Majlis-e-Ahrar-e-Islam in 1945. He joined the All-India Muslim League in 1947 after the Partition and the independence of Pakistan.

He won a seat of Provincial Assembly of Punjab in general elections in 1952 and the National Assembly of Pakistan seat in the 1962 general elections. In 1964, he supported Fatima Jinnah in the election against President Ayub Khan.

In 1966, he served as the president of the Awami League party. He helped form the opposition alliance Democratic Action Committee to remove military dictator President Ayub Khan from power. In 1993, He was elected again to the National Assembly of Pakistan. He was also made the chairperson of the Kashmir Committee. Just before his death, he was the chairman of Alliance for Restoration of Democracy (ARD) working for the restoration of democracy in Pakistan against General Pervez Musharraf.