UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nawabzada Nusrullah Khan's Death Anniversary Observed

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 05:27 PM

Nawabzada Nusrullah Khan's death anniversary observed

Nawabzada Nusrullah Khan's death anniversary was observed here on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) : Nawabzada Nusrullah Khan's death anniversary was observed here on Thursday.

Special prayers ceremony was held at a local hall in Khangarh. His son, MPA Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmad Khan, paid homage to his father as he was an ideological poet and sincere politician, who always challenged dictators of his time. He said he had taken part in freedom of Subcontinent movement through Majlis-e-Ahrar and never compromised on his principles.

He said it was because of his political acumenship that he succeeded to unite all political parties on a single platform against dictatorship.

He said Nusrullah Khan belonged to that tribe who never committed even iota of corruption. He said the late politician had worked hard for Kashmir cause, as he felt more affinity with Kashmir. He said his father had made the Kashmir committee active for the first time.

MNA Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmad Khan, Nawabzada Israr Ahmad Khan, Nawabzada Muhammad Ahmad Khan and other notables also spoke on the occasion, while a large number of people, his followers attended the ceremony.

Related Topics

Corruption Khangarh Dictator All

Recent Stories

Railways commercial land worth Rs 27.7mln retrieve ..

6 minutes ago

City receives rain in Lahore

1 minute ago

Putin Expressed Condolences Over Ex-French Preside ..

1 minute ago

NA session on Monday

1 minute ago

Life expectancy in Japan among highest globally

1 minute ago

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.