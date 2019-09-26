Nawabzada Nusrullah Khan's death anniversary was observed here on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) : Nawabzada Nusrullah Khan's death anniversary was observed here on Thursday.

Special prayers ceremony was held at a local hall in Khangarh. His son, MPA Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmad Khan, paid homage to his father as he was an ideological poet and sincere politician, who always challenged dictators of his time. He said he had taken part in freedom of Subcontinent movement through Majlis-e-Ahrar and never compromised on his principles.

He said it was because of his political acumenship that he succeeded to unite all political parties on a single platform against dictatorship.

He said Nusrullah Khan belonged to that tribe who never committed even iota of corruption. He said the late politician had worked hard for Kashmir cause, as he felt more affinity with Kashmir. He said his father had made the Kashmir committee active for the first time.

MNA Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmad Khan, Nawabzada Israr Ahmad Khan, Nawabzada Muhammad Ahmad Khan and other notables also spoke on the occasion, while a large number of people, his followers attended the ceremony.