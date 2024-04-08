Open Menu

Nawabzada Raisani Vows To Support Families Of Martyrs

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2024 | 07:52 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Member National Assembly (MNA) Nawabzada Jamal Raisani has said that measures were being taken to help the families of martyrs.

Patron-in-chief of Shuhada Forum and MNA Nawabzada Raisani expressed these views while addressing at check distribution ceremony held here on behalf of Balochistan Martyrs Forum.

Spokesman of Balochistan government Shahid Rind was also present on the occasion.

The chief guest distributed the checks among the fourteen martyrs' families.

Addressing the ceremony, MNA Nawabzada Jamal Raisani said that our organization was working day and night for providing help to families of those who sacrificed their lives for safeguarding motherland.

He paid tributes to the services of those who sacrificed their lives for the country.

There is a dire need to take effective steps to help and financial assistance of martyr's families, he said.

Jamal Raisani said that he would raise his voice at every forum so that education and employment opportunities should be extended to the relatives and close members of the martyrs' families.

The provincial government of Balochistan would try to take all initiatives to support the families of the martyrs like

provision of "Karza Hasna", he said.

