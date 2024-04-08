Nawabzada Raisani Vows To Support Families Of Martyrs
Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2024 | 07:52 PM
Member National Assembly (MNA) Nawabzada Jamal Raisani has said that measures were being taken to help the families of martyrs
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Member National Assembly (MNA) Nawabzada Jamal Raisani has said that measures were being taken to help the families of martyrs.
Patron-in-chief of Shuhada Forum and MNA Nawabzada Raisani expressed these views while addressing at check distribution ceremony held here on behalf of Balochistan Martyrs Forum.
Spokesman of Balochistan government Shahid Rind was also present on the occasion.
The chief guest distributed the checks among the fourteen martyrs' families.
Addressing the ceremony, MNA Nawabzada Jamal Raisani said that our organization was working day and night for providing help to families of those who sacrificed their lives for safeguarding motherland.
He paid tributes to the services of those who sacrificed their lives for the country.
There is a dire need to take effective steps to help and financial assistance of martyr's families, he said.
Jamal Raisani said that he would raise his voice at every forum so that education and employment opportunities should be extended to the relatives and close members of the martyrs' families.
The provincial government of Balochistan would try to take all initiatives to support the families of the martyrs like
provision of "Karza Hasna", he said.
Recent Stories
Armed dacoits hold family hostage in New City Phase-II
Hyderabad: 11 Profiteers Fined
Wildlife Deptt imposes fine on five outlaws for keeping birds illegally
Balochistan CM chairs meeting of reforms committee for improvement of governance
LHC sentences lawyer to 6 months in jail for misbehaving with judge
Kohat Gumbat police conduct successful search operation
AGF kicks off food distribution drive in Sujawal district
PHA DG reviews arrangements for floral festival
Mardani peera: a mouthwatering sweet attracts shoppers ahead of Eidul Fitr celeb ..
Mortar fire kills 3 Tanzanian soldiers in DR Congo: Southern African force
WASA devises Eid ul Fitr plan for uninterrupted water supply
Motorcyclist dies in accident
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Armed dacoits hold family hostage in New City Phase-II5 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad: 11 Profiteers Fined8 minutes ago
-
Wildlife Deptt imposes fine on five outlaws for keeping birds illegally8 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM chairs meeting of reforms committee for improvement of governance8 minutes ago
-
LHC sentences lawyer to 6 months in jail for misbehaving with judge8 minutes ago
-
Kohat Gumbat police conduct successful search operation8 minutes ago
-
AGF kicks off food distribution drive in Sujawal district8 minutes ago
-
PHA DG reviews arrangements for floral festival8 minutes ago
-
Mardani peera: a mouthwatering sweet attracts shoppers ahead of Eidul Fitr celebration18 minutes ago
-
WASA devises Eid ul Fitr plan for uninterrupted water supply18 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist dies in accident18 minutes ago
-
Patriata Chairlift to open on Eid's second day18 minutes ago