Nawabzadi Abbasi pays tribute to Pak Army

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :Former Advisor to Governor Punjab, Nawabzadi Saira Abbasi has paid rich tributes to Pak Army as saying that Pak Army has been playing very important role to foil nefarious designs of enemies of the country.

According to a press release issued here, she said that on the occasion of National Independence Day, the nation would pay rich tributes to Pak Army who played very important role for the defense of the country. She said that Pak Army also earned a good name by carrying out rescue and relief operations in Karachi, Haderabad and other areas which received floods due to heavy rains.

"Rains played havoc in Karachi, Haderabad and other areas," she said, adding that however, our army played very significant role in helping people who were trapped in floods triggered areas by heavy rains," she said.