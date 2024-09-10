Nawanis Call On PM Shehbaz
Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2024 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Member of the National Assembly Rashid Akbar Nawani and Member of the Punjab Assembly Saeed Akbar Nawani called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday to discuss issues pertaining to their Constituencies.
During the meeting, overall political situation of the country also came under the discussion. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah was also present, a Prime Minister’s Office press release said.
