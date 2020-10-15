FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Mian Nawaz Sharif's remarks against national institutions are unbearable and condemnable, said MPA Mian Jaleel Ahmad Sharqpuri.

Addressing a press conference during his visit to Jaranwala on Thursday, he said that national institutions were working for greater national interest and whosoever would speak a single word against them, he would be condemned strongly.

He said that Mian Nawaz Sharif should kick out dirty elements from PML-N as they had not only hurt feelings of many partisans but also caused disgrace for the party. He said that there was one rude person in the Punjab Assembly who degraded others. Nawaz Sharif should take notice of such elements, he added.

He said it was very pity that the people who didn't know alphabet of politics became MPA or MNA.

The party tickets should be awarded after reviewing personality and background of the candidate as the boorish elements would not give any benefit to the party though they win election.

Responding to a question, Mian Jaleel said that he didn't want to contest election but Mian Nawaz Sharif contacted him from Saudi Arabia and forced to contest the election. "When PML-N awarded tickets, only I was the candidate who won seat. I had also refused to take oath from Pervez Musharraf because I am a man of principles," he added.

He said, "I am a loyal politician." However, Nawaz Sharif should run the party according to democratic norms, he added.