Nawaz Advises Incoming Govt To Work Diligently For Overcoming Economic Challenges
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2024 | 10:09 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday urged the incoming government, headed by Prime Minister-designate Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, to work diligently to overcome the economic challenges.
Addressing the PML-N's Parliamentary Party at the Parliament House, he said that the country was expected to face significant challenges for one to two years, which could only be addressed with sheer hard work.
Nawaz congratulated the party's parliamentarians, saying that they had won the election against odds. He also welcomed the members of National Assembly, who fought election as independent candidates, into the PNL's fold.
The PML-N Quaid praised his brother Shehbaz Sharif for his commitment due to which his previous government succeeded in steering the country away from default.
Nawaz Sharif nominated Shehbaz Sharif for the slot of Prime Minister, and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq as the PML-N candidate for the National Assembly Speaker.
He recalled that during the previous tenures of PML-N governments under his prime ministership , Pakistan became a nuclear power, overcame severe power load-shedding, eliminated terrorism, and built a nationwide network of motorways and highways.
Nawaz criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's founder for persistently levelling allegations of rigging during every national poll.
He accused Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Tahir ul Qadri of orchestrating plots against his government. However, he remained committed to the country's development despite disruptive sit-ins, he added.
He recalled that when the PTI founder was injured in 2013, he immediately inquired after his health. The election campaign was halted for 24 hours.
Nawaz said that following the PML-N's victory, he visited the PTI leader's residence in Bani Gala as a goodwill gesture. But he continued his politics of confrontation, hurling charges of electoral rigging and using derogatory language against government officials and PML-N leadership, he added.
