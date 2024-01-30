Nawaz Aims To Replicate Past Economic Success With New Recovery Efforts
Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2024 | 11:45 PM
Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Senior Leader Shahbaz Sharif advocates for economic revival and echoes Nawaz Sharif's vision to address Pakistan's economic challenges
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Senior Leader Shahbaz Sharif advocates for economic revival and echoes Nawaz Sharif's vision to address Pakistan's economic challenges.
Talking to a private news channel, he said “If the people give it a chance, PML-N will restart the journey of development from 2017 and lead the country on the path of development.”
In reply to a question about the coalition government, he expressed that "Nawaz Sharif will take all institutions and parties together to find a solution to public problems.
"
On the question regarding the Charter of Economy, he said that we invited all the parties to the Charter of Economy in 2018, and we will do the same again to pull the country out of the economic crunch.
He said while referring to the Transparency International report that Pakistan's ranking on the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) has improved by 7 positions from 140 in CPI 2022 to 133 in CPI 2023. “The Transparency International report certifies Nawaz’s honest government”
Recent Stories
Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup
Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.
DC Kohat chairs meeting on general elections
FPCCI delegation interacts with importers, dealers of Pakistani products in Saud ..
Imperial College London library named after Pakistani scientist Dr Abdul Salam
NCSW emphasizes on national consensus to end child marriage
Senate committee vows to safeguard CAA pensioners' rights
Two inspectors of Anti-Encroachment Cell suspended
Shehbaz promises diverse development projects for Lahore upon returning to power
May-9 cases: ATC grants permission to investigate Fawad Chaudhry in jail
AJK President condoles demise of Surraya Khurshid
Moonis Elahi declared PO in money laundering case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup2 minutes ago
-
Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.2 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat chairs meeting on general elections2 minutes ago
-
Imperial College London library named after Pakistani scientist Dr Abdul Salam10 minutes ago
-
NCSW emphasizes on national consensus to end child marriage10 minutes ago
-
Senate committee vows to safeguard CAA pensioners' rights10 minutes ago
-
Two inspectors of Anti-Encroachment Cell suspended2 hours ago
-
Shehbaz promises diverse development projects for Lahore upon returning to power2 hours ago
-
May-9 cases: ATC grants permission to investigate Fawad Chaudhry in jail2 hours ago
-
Moonis Elahi declared PO in money laundering case2 hours ago
-
ECP imposes Rs 966,000 in fines on candidates,officials in KPK2 hours ago
-
Ameer JI Karachi leads rally during election campaign in NA-249 Karachi2 hours ago