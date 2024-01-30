Open Menu

Nawaz Aims To Replicate Past Economic Success With New Recovery Efforts

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2024 | 11:45 PM

Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts

Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Senior Leader Shahbaz Sharif advocates for economic revival and echoes Nawaz Sharif's vision to address Pakistan's economic challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Senior Leader Shahbaz Sharif advocates for economic revival and echoes Nawaz Sharif's vision to address Pakistan's economic challenges.

Talking to a private news channel, he said “If the people give it a chance, PML-N will restart the journey of development from 2017 and lead the country on the path of development.”

In reply to a question about the coalition government, he expressed that "Nawaz Sharif will take all institutions and parties together to find a solution to public problems.

"

On the question regarding the Charter of Economy, he said that we invited all the parties to the Charter of Economy in 2018, and we will do the same again to pull the country out of the economic crunch.

He said while referring to the Transparency International report that Pakistan's ranking on the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) has improved by 7 positions from 140 in CPI 2022 to 133 in CPI 2023. “The Transparency International report certifies Nawaz’s honest government”

