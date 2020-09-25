UrduPoint.com
Nawaz APC Speech Sounded Like That Of Any Enemy: Sh Rashid

Fri 25th September 2020 | 08:39 PM

Nawaz APC speech sounded like that of any enemy: Sh Rashid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that the Nawaz Sharif speech at the all parties conference (APC) of the opposition sounded like that of an enemy.

He was talking to the media after inaugurating the tree plantation campaign here on Friday. He claimed that Maryam Safdar had damaged the politics of Nawaz Sharif the most.

The minister said that the opposition only wanted clash with Prime Minister Imran Khan to sabotage the upcoming Senate elections. He said that the opposition parties would never resign from assemblies nor bring any no-confidence move.

"I will organise gatherings to expose the reality of the opposition the next day wherever the opposition would organise any rally in any city," he added.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmad expressed pride in calling himself as a spokesperson for the army and the ISI [Inter-Services Intelligence]. He said a meeting with the country's chief of army staff and the ISI head was an honour and not an embarrassment.

He said that the opposition was crying over just the news he gave about their meetings with the Army chief and "what would happen if I would disclose the phone call data of some politicians," he asked.

The minister said that Imran Khan was planting a tree to eliminate corruption from the country.

The Railways minister said that the Main-Line-1 (ML-1) would prove to be a game-changer for the country.

Later, he planted a sapling and prayed for prosperity and unity of the country.

