Nawaz Asked To Personally Handover Resignations To Speakers

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 12:00 PM

Nawaz asked to personally handover resignations to speakers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Monday asked Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) legislators to send their resignations to London based leader former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

In a tweet, he said Nawaz Sharif should personally handover the resignations to speakers of their respective assemblies next month in January 2021.

He said revolution was impossible without taking this action.

