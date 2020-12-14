Nawaz asked to personally handover resignations to speakers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Monday asked Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) legislators to send their resignations to London based leader former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

In a tweet, he said Nawaz Sharif should personally handover the resignations to speakers of their respective assemblies next month in January 2021.

He said revolution was impossible without taking this action.