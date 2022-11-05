Nawaz asks PM Shehbaz Sharif to take legal action against Imran Khan: Sources

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UtduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2022) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Saturday asked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take immediate legal action against PTI Chairman Imran Khan over statements against Pakistan Army.

Nawaz Sharif gave this suggestion while talking to Shehbaz Sharif on telephone.

Both Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif also discussed controversial statements of former prime minister Imran Khan.

The sources said that Nawaz Sharif said that PTI Chief was spewing hatred against state institutions and asked the premier to take all legal steps in light of statement by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Shehbaz, they said, was of the view that Imran Khan is a security risk and we have initiated action against him. A high level meeting has been convened in Lahore to discuss the matter, he informed.

Earlier, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said that the baseless and irresponsible allegations by the chairman of PTI against the institution and particularly a senior army officer are absolutely unacceptable and uncalled for.

ISPR, in a statement, said that Pakistan Army prides itself on being an extremely professional and well-disciplined organisation with a robust and highly effective internal accountability system applicable across the board for unlawful acts, if any, committed by uniformed personnel.

“However, if the honour, safety and prestige of its rank and file is being tarnished by vested interests through frivolous allegations, the institution will jealousy safeguard its officers and soldiers no matter what,” it added.

“The baseless allegations hurled at the institution/officials today are highly regrettable and strongly condemned,” it said. “No one will be allowed to defame the institution or its soldiers with impunity.”

Keeping this in view, the ISPR said, the government of Pakistan has been requested to investigate the matter and “initiate legal action against those responsible for defamation and false accusations against the institution and its officials without any evidence whatsoever”.