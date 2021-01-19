Nawaz assets: NAB completes attachment process

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday informed an accountability court that it had completed process for attachment of assets owned by former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in a reference of illegal land allotment in favour of Jang Group editor-in-chief Mir Shakilur Rehman.

It was submitted in a compliance report filed by the bureau before Accountability Court Judge Asad Ali, who was hearing illegal land allotment reference.

According to the report, the bureau had completed a process to attach the movable and immovable properties of the absconder under section 88 of CrPC. The attached properties include multiple pieces of 1547 Kanals and 102 kanals agriculture land in Lahore and Sheikhupura respectively, besides his shares in Muhammad Bakhsh Textile Mills, Hudabiya papers Mills, Hudabiya Engineering Company and Ittefaq textile Mills.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings till January 28 and summoned the other accused for indictment after observing that the copies of the reference had been distributed to them.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had issued perpetual arrest warrants of Nawaz Sharif after declaring him absconder over non-appearance in the case.

The NAB had filed a reference against Mir Shakil and others. Besides Mir Shakil, former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Humayun Faiz, former Director Land Development Mian Bashir Ahmed had been named as the accused in Rs 143.5 million reference.

The NAB had alleged that Mir Shakil obtained illegal exemption of 54 plots of one-kanal each in Johar Town Lahore, with the connivance of Nawaz Sharif, the then chief minister of Punjab, in violation of the exemption policy in 1986. The Supreme Court had granted bail to Mir Shakil in the case.