Nawaz assures early completion of Rawalpindi’s uplift projects

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has assured the people of Rawalpindi of the early completion of development projects including Nala Lai Expressway, Mother and Child Hospital, Ring Road and others.

The projects were very important for public welfare, and their completion would be made possible at all costs, he said during a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister’s Inspection Team Chairman and Member Punjab Assembly Raja Muhammad Hanif on Wednesday.

According to a news release, during the meeting a detailed discussion was held on the political situation and administrative affairs of Rawalpindi.

Raja Hanif highlighted the basic issues and development projects of Rawalpindi, especially the increasing traffic problems in the city and stressed the need for the construction of Nala Lai Expressway.

“The phased completion of this project will improve the traffic flow in the city and significantly reduce the difficulties faced by the citizens,” he added.

Nawaz Sharif, who is thrice elected former prime minister, agreed with the proposal and said that it would be an important project for the citizens of Rawalpindi and its construction could be made possible as soon as possible.

Raja Hanif also raised the issue of early completion of the Mother and Child Hospital.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, who was also present in the meeting, assured that the project had now been transferred to the provincial government, which was giving top priority to its completion.

Raja Hanif also mentioned the major development projects completed in Rawalpindi during the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, including the Metro Bus Project, Cardiology Hospital, PKLI, Ring Road and others.

All the projects were completed under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif and now Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was also active for the development of the province. She was focused on development works in all districts including Rawalpindi, he added.

During the meeting, Nawaz Sharif described Rawalpindi as a stronghold of the PML-N, saying the members of the National and Provincial Assembly from the area were working hard for the development and progress of the city.

He assured that the government would provide them with all the resources to take Rawalpindi on the path of further development.