Nawaz Awan advises Opposition to put its own house in order

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Friday said the Opposition should not put blame on the government for its failure in the Senate, and rather put its own house in order

Talking to media outside Parliament House, he said that majority of the Senators rejected the move of Opposition to remove Chairman Senate.

He said past corrupt rulers did ruin the economy and put the country in the doldrums during ten-year tenure.

He said that the government was fully aware of the people's problems and making efforts to bring economic stability.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has the capability tosteer the country out of the present economic crisis.