Nawaz Backs All The Party Decisions Made By Maryam

Sat 15th June 2019 | 10:32 PM

Maryam Nawaz Sharif, vice-president of the PML-N and Nawaz's daughter, has invited Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, head of the PPP to Jati Umrah, the home of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif for a lunch meeting on Sunday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th June, 2019) Maryam Nawaz Sharif, vice-president of the PML-N and Nawaz's daughter, has invited Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, head of the PPP to Jati Umrah, the home of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif for a lunch meeting on Sunday.The invitation was made during a phone call between the two political personalities.

According to analysts Nawaz Sharif want to active Maryam Nawaz as his heir as he considers Shahbaz Sharif not suitable for the responsibility.According to sources, the issue of inviting Bilawal to Jati Umrah was also discussed during a meeting between Nawaz Sharif and senior PML (N) leaders in Kot Lakhpat Jail.Sources also added that Shahbaz was kept ignorant of the invitation to PPP leader, and Maryam has fully controlled all the matters of the party.

