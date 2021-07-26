UrduPoint.com
Nawaz Be Served Notice By PML-N For Meeting Hamdullah Mohib: Fawad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 12:00 PM

Nawaz be served notice by PML-N for meeting Hamdullah Mohib: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Monday that PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal has issued notice to a political orphan of his party, Ismael Gujjar, on his statement seeking help from India which was a good thing.

However, the minister said it would have been even better if the PML-N Central Executive Committee had issued a notice to Nawaz Sharif to probe his meeting with an enemy of Pakistan, Hamdullah Mohib, supported by India .

