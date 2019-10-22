UrduPoint.com
Nawaz Being Properly Looked After By Medical Team: Dr Yasmin Rashid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 08:58 PM

Nawaz being properly looked after by medical team: Dr Yasmin Rashid

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Tuesday said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was being looked after properly under the supervision of senior doctors at the Services Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Tuesday said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was being looked after properly under the supervision of senior doctors at the Services Hospital.

She said best medical treatment to Nawaz Sharif was being ensured.

According to the latest CBC report, dengue virus was not diagnosed to Nawaz Sharif, she said.

She was briefed by Secretary Health Momin Agha at Services Institute of Medical Sciences about the measures taken for the treatment of Nawaz Sharif.

Additional Secretary Health Dr Salman Shahid and Technical Advisor Dr Akhtar Rashid were also present on the occasion.

